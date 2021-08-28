Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 1,382 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Delancey W. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $85.26 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

