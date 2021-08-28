Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $23,457.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $23,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $27,772.50.

KTOS opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

