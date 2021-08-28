Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $23,457.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $23,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $27,772.50.
KTOS opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80.
A number of analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
