Insider Selling: Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Sells $51,297.96 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TPR stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
