Insider Selling: Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Sells $51,297.96 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TPR stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.