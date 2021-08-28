Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells $897,459.78 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 28,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $897,459.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emmett J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Emmett J. Wood sold 15,916 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $517,906.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $32.74 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

