Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Insperity has increased its dividend payment by 178.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. Insperity has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.86.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

