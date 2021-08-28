International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICAGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.