Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.46.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 101,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total value of C$1,789,486.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,599,557.24.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.56.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

