Intrust Bank NA Buys 768 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. 14,874,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,895,545. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

