Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.89. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

