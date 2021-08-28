Intrust Bank NA Has $1.22 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 10,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Citigroup raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. 5,087,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

