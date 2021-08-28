Intrust Bank NA Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.85. 6,274,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

