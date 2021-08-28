Intrust Bank NA Purchases 103 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.85. 2,430,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.93.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

