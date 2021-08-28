Intrust Bank NA Purchases 124 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 85,836 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $108.23. 841,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,342. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

