Intrust Bank NA Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.27. The stock had a trading volume of 453,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,393. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.26. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

