Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,014. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

