Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period.

BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 171,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,905. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09.

