Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 92.3% in August

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

