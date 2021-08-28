Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 49,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 60,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,104,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $376.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.