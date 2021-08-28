Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.04. 27,104,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $376.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.