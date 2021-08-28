Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the July 29th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE opened at $6.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

