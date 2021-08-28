Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,964 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the typical volume of 233 put options.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in DSP Group by 34,271.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSPG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.66. 296,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $456.39 million, a PE ratio of -84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

