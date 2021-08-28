Investors Purchase High Volume of Aramark Put Options (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,364 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 989 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after buying an additional 312,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,447 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,919 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aramark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,477 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.