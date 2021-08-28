Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 27,470 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 613% compared to the typical volume of 3,855 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. Research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.