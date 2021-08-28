Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Investors Title by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Title by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Title by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Title by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Title alerts:

NASDAQ ITIC traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $190.50. 7,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.79. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $194.39. The stock has a market cap of $360.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.