Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 434.1% from the July 29th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,969,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
INVU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 894,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,467. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.
About Investview
