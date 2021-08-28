Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 434.1% from the July 29th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,969,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

INVU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 894,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,467. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

