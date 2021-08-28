IoT Chain (ITC) Price Tops $0.0914

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055376 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.