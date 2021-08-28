IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its position in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $263.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

