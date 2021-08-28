iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 943,300 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the July 29th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $60.79 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874,657 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,140 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,553,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,559,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,301,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,324 shares during the last quarter.

