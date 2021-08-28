iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,435 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.91. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

