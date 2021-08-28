iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THD. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,258.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA THD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.43. 73,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,168. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $83.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.