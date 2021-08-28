iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $171.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

