iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lessened by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.73. 1,085,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $289.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

