iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $267.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.62 and a fifty-two week high of $267.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

