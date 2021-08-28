iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 312,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,340,275 shares.The stock last traded at $449.17 and had previously closed at $450.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

