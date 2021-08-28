iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

