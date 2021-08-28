iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

