ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 435,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,752. ITT has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 132.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

