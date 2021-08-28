Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $632.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

