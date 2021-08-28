Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 360 at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on J. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

