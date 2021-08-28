JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

JD stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

