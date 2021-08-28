John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives $143.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:JBT traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.32. The stock had a trading volume of 137,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $783,235. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 421,539 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

