Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $88.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JMPLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a $88.95 target price on shares of Johnson Matthey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $2.7734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

