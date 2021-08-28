Jonestrading Raises Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Price Target to $13.50

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its price objective boosted by Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of APTS opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

