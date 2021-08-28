JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $755.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 755 ($9.86) and last traded at GBX 750 ($9.80), with a volume of 35407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739 ($9.66).

A number of research firms recently commented on JTC. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get JTC alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 664.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £631,750 ($825,385.42). In the last quarter, insiders sold 970,669 shares of company stock valued at $605,125,180.

JTC Company Profile (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.