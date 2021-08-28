Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

