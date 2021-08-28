K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading Down 1.4%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.66. 15,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 136,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65.

K92 Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNTNF)

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

