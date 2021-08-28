Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Kadant posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,127,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kadant has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

