Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Up 2,616.8% in August

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 2,616.8% from the July 29th total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of KXIN opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40. Kaixin Auto has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the first quarter worth $1,103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaixin Auto by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

