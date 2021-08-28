Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,907. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.45.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.