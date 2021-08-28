Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $429.70

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.70 ($5.61) and traded as low as GBX 421 ($5.50). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 421 ($5.50), with a volume of 21,924 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 429.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market cap of £460.89 million and a PE ratio of 12.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

